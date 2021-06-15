Live Streaming Euro 2020 Matches June 15

In the terrific Tuesday of Euro 2020, Hungary will start their campaign against the Portugal. Both teams will aim to give their all in order to earn the three crucial points in the group which already have two heavyweights France and Germany. Hungary come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland last Tuesday in an international friendly game. On the other hand, Portugal beat Israel 4-0 on Thursday in an international friendly. A brace from Bruno Fernandes and goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo ensured victory for Portugal.

The other match of Group F is between two footballing world heavyweights – France and Germany. They usually play each other in the latter stages of major tournaments. Not this time. The heavyweights are meeting in the group stages of a European Championship or World Cup for the first time on Wednesday when they open their Euro 2020 campaigns in Munich. France and Germany last played in the Euro 2016 semifinals where the former trumped the then-World Cup champions Germany 2-0 courtesy a brace from Antoine Griezmann in Marseille. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Euro 2020 Matches June 15 live football matches HUN vs POR, FRA vs GER online and on TV.

You can watch Hungary vs Portugal Euro 2020, France vs Germany Live Streaming, Euro 2020 Live Streaming Online and on Television in India.

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Matches on June 15?

The Euro 2020 Matches on June 15 will start at HUN vs POR – 09:30 PM IST And FRA vs GER – 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which are the Euro 2020 matches being played on Tuesday?

The Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Tuesday: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany.

Where are the Euro 2020 matches on Tuesday will be held?

The Euro 2020 Tuesday match between Hungary vs Portugal will be held at the Puskas Arena. France vs Germany will be played at the Allianz Arena.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Matches on June 15?

The live TV telecast of Euro 2020 Matches on June 15 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Matches on June 15?

The live online streaming of Euro 2020 Matches on June 15 will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.