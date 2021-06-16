Live Streaming Euro 2020 Matches June 16

On a wonderful Wednesday of Euro 2020, three matches will be played during the day. In the first match – Finland will aim to carry the momentum forward after their bittersweet win over Denmark when they travel to the Krestovsky Stadium to take on Russia on matchday two of Euro 2020 Group B. Markku Kanerva's side secured a 1-0 win over the Danes on a day where football came second, while Russia's first game of the tournament ended in a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Belgium. On matchday two in Group A – Turkey will take on Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan in another eagerly awaiting Euro 2020 contest. The Dragons earned a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening match, while Turkey were well beaten 3-0 by co-hosts Italy.

The third and final match of Wednesday is the mega encounter of Euro 2020 – it's Italy vs Switzerland. Italy got the Euro 2020 show started with a 3-0 win over Turkey and are now set to face Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, on Wednesday night. With the win over Turkey, Roberto Mancini's men recorded the biggest ever victory in a European Championship opening match. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Euro 2020 Matches June 16 live football matches FIN vs RUS, TUR vs WAL, ITA vs SUI online, and TV.

You can watch Finland vs Russia Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Prediction And Preview, Italy vs Switzerland Live Streaming, Euro 2020 Live Streaming Online, and Television in India.

What are the timings of the Euro 2020 Matches on June 16?

The Euro 2020 Matches on June 16 will start at FIN vs RUS – 06:30 PM IST, TUR vs WAL – 09:30 PM IST And ITA vs SUI – 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday).

Which are the Euro 2020 matches being played on Wednesday?

The Euro 2020 matches scheduled for Wednesday: Finland vs Russia, Italy vs Switzerland.

Where are the Euro 2020 matches on Wednesday will be held?

The Euro 2020 Wednesday match between Finland vs Russia will be held at the Krestovsky Stadium. The second match of the day – Turkey vs Wales will be played at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Italy vs Switzerland will be played at the Stadio Olimpico.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Euro 2020 Matches on June 16?

The live TV telecast of Euro 2020 Matches on June 16 will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Euro 2020 Matches on June 16?

The live online streaming of Euro 2020 Matches on June 16 will be available on SonyLIV app and JioTV.