The 2020/21 season of Indian Super League is all set to kick off from November 2020. Kerala Blasters will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening clash of the football league on Friday at GMC Stadium. All the matches in 2020/21 ISL season will be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans will not be allowed in the stadium due to coronavirus outbreak. ATK Mohun Bagan will play first time in the tournament after the merger of last season champion sides of ISL and I-League into one club and will be the favourites to win the title. ATK Mohun Bagan roped in Sandesh Jhingan to bolster their defence for the new season. Also Read - ISL 2020-21: First Major Tournament in India Since Coronavirus Lockdown Set to Kick-Off

The 10 competing franchises have been divided into three groups with Group A comprising four teams and Group B and C consisting of three sides each. The ISL has also formed a central medical team and employed a League Hygiene Officer who will issue operational directives and ensure implementation of the same through the tournament. Also Read - ISL: Staying inside bio-bubble 'isn't easy', admits Sunil Chhetri

The ISL will also mark the resumption of live sports action in the country amidst coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, in cricket, the Indian Premier League was held in UAE. The 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League features 115 games amongst 11 teams. Also Read - ISL Announces First Leg Fixtures: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters in Opening Match on November 20

Here are the details of when and where to watch ISL 2020 Live Streaming football matches on TV and online.

When is the Indian Super League 2020/21 opening match?

The Indian Super League 2020/21 opening match will take place on Thursday, November 20.

Where will Indian Super League 2020/21 matches take place?

The Indian Super League 2020/21 matches will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan and GMC Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Indian Super League 2020/21 matches in India on TV?

The Indian Super League 2020/21 matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi in India on TV.

Where can you live stream the Indian Super League 2020/21 matches?

The Indian Super League 2020/21 matches will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.