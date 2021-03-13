Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Streaming ISL FINAL

In the highly-awaited blockbuster finale of Indian Super League (ISL) – two footballing powerhouses – Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will square off at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, on Saturday. Both the clubs – Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan – have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 matches this season. The Islanders have been clinical in the attack, scoring 37 goals. The Mariners, on the other hand, like to have a sturdy defense and then attack upfront. Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season. Both the teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage. Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semifinal, it will be Mumbai who head into the final full of confidence. Mumbai City FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored against ATK Mohun Bagan in both encounters. The Mariners also need to be wary of Mourtada Fall’s goalscoring abilities as he scored against them previously. ATK Mohun Bagan have failed to score a single goal against Mumbai City FC this season. Antonio Habas needs to do something different this time if he wants to continue his winning touch in the ISL. Here are the details of when and where to watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live football match online in India. Also Read - MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips For Indian Super League FINAL: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL Match at Fatorda Stadium 7.30 PM IST March 13 Saturday

Live Streaming ISL FINAL Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

When is the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match will take place on Saturday, March 13.

What are the timings of the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where is the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match being played?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL FINAL match?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match will be telecasted on TV on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you watch Live streaming of the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL FINAL match?

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL final match will Live stream on Disney+ Hostar, Jio TV in India.

What are the playing XIs for the Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL FINAL match?

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, David Williams, Javi Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson Singh, Marcelo Leite Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.