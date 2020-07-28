Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has been bestowed with the League Managers Association Manager of the Year award. Klopp guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years, as they finished 18 points clear of their closest rivals Manchester City in the final standings. Also Read - Not Many Predicted That Manchester United Will Finish in Top-Four, Says Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The German has tasted success with the English giants having arrived at Anfield in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund. He also guided them to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title, his first as a manager.

Apart from that he has led them to UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup titles as well.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association Manager of the Year Award for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy, named after a man that I admire so much. It feels extra special to win this award because it is voted for by my fellow managers,” Klopp said.

“It’s an honour to be in the company of so many managers who have been named as LMA Manager of the Year before, including of course Liverpool managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, in recent years, Brendan Rodgers,” he added.

The 53-year-old didn’t forget to thanks is coaching staff, players and fans for what he has been able to accomplish with the club.

“Everything we have accomplished at Liverpool this year couldn’t have been done without the superb input of my coaching staff; they make us a really special bunch of football brains. I love to work with my coaches, my players and everyone at LFC and, of course, I am thankful for the support from all our wonderful Liverpool fans,” he said.

Former Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson praised Klopp saying his personality runs through the whole of Liverpool FC and he deserves the award.

“Congratulations Jurgen! You have done an absolutely fantastic job. You thoroughly deserve to be named LMA Manager of the Year 2019/2020,” Ferguson said. “Your personality runs right through the whole of your club and the performance level of you and your team has been outstanding.”