Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has termed Mohamed Salah as 'super selfish' in a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton on Wednesday. Salah was involved in all the three goals, finding the back of the net twice while assisting once as he became the fourth Liverpool player to be involved in 100 PL goals.

The win was the PL champions first away win since February 15 as their points tally swelled to 92 with four matches still remaining.

"He (Salah) was at it tonight from the first minute. I think it [the Golden Boot] is important to him," Souness told Sky Sports.

Salah is hunting for a third-straight golden boot and is now just three goals short of the leading scorer of the ongoing season Jamie Vardy who has 22.

“You’ve seen his reaction when people weren’t finding him late on in the game in the last third. He was shooting at every opportunity, and his teammates will not have been happy with him on two or three occasions. But he’s always selfish. I think tonight he was super selfish. He really wants his Golden Boot,” Souness said.

“They’ve won the league, so he’s done his bit for the team, he’s played his part, he’s got the goals, he’s been fabulous, and he wants that Golden Boot. And he thinks he’s in a team that creates chances, so he thinks it’s very much still on for him,” he added.

It’s this drive to score goals that has led to a fractured relationship with teammate Sadio Mane.

“They’ve got an element of it – they’ve all got an element of it,” Souness added. “But I think he takes it to another level. I think Mane has fallen out with him in the past over occasions where he feels he should have passed to him to score a goal and he shot himself. So I think there is an element in all goalscorers that they’re greedy at times, but I think he takes it to another level,” the 67-year-old said.