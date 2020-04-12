Former Liverpool striker and manager Kenny Dalglish has been discharged from hospital after being diagnosed from coronavirus earlier this week. Dalglish had been admitted to undergo treatment for gallstones and was tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Equestrian Fouaad Mirza Says Tokyo Olympics Postponement Blessing in Disguise For Him

Profusely thanking the NHS workers following his release, the former Scotland forward will now continue his recovery in self-isolation.

"I'm delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever," Dalglish wrote in a message posted on Liverpool FC's website on Sunday. "Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period."

The 69-year-old has also played for Celtic FC where he won nine trophies before switching to Liverpool in 1977. At Anfield, he went on to win six league titles and three European cups as a player and then returned to the club as their manager leading them to three league triumphs.

“‪I know the sun is shining for many of you, but I urge you to stay home and follow the government guidelines to the letter. This is undoubtedly the best way that we can look after one another at this time. We will now be in full lockdown for the recommended amount of time in order to protect the lives of others,” he wrote.

Coronavirus has infected over 1.7 million people globally and left over 1,00,000 dead in its wake.