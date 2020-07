Senegal international and Liverpool star winger Sadio Mane has finally spoken about his lifelong dream which is to win the highly-coveted Ballon d’Or award. During an interactive session with leading sports channel, Mane continues to harbour hopes of winning the biggest prize in football sooner than later. Also Read - India a Land of Opportunities, Says PM Modi at India Ideas Summit; Invites Global Investors to Invest in The Country

Recently, the 28-year-old Mane received high praise from Argentine legend Lionel Messi when he summed up the Liverpool winger's fourth-place finish in the 2019 Ballon d'Or vote as 'shameful'. Boosted by the Messi's genius admiration for him as well as his own stellar form, Mane spoke about his dream of lifting the trophy.

"Will see what's going to happen for the Ballon d'Or but my dream is to win the Ballon d'Or and would love to do it one day," Mane told Star Sports show Football United.

The 2020 Ballon d’Or awards night was cancelled recently owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He played a massive role in Liverpool winning their first Premier League title in 30 years. Last year, Mane spearheaded the Reds’ charge to their first UEFA Champions League title since 2005.

This time around, he scored goals and made assists to keep the opposition defenders on their guard all the time.

“I always say that in life, you always have to be a challenger and for sure, football is all about being hungry in a good way – to like to win. We won the Premier League and we would like to win it again and for sure, Champions League as well,” he said.

Mane missed out last time despite a remarkable run for both his club and country Senegal.

Expressing his delight on winning the Premier League, he said, “Well, it’s a big pleasure and a big honour for me and my team-mates for sure. All the good support from around the world, specially from India as well. I think the wait has been so long, 30 years and finally, we did it, so yeah, really happy.”

He gave credit to manager Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool’s triumph. “He gives us a lot of advice all the time which is always important for you and all the players in our career. He helped us take responsibility in the hard times, which is not really easy.”

Mane said his favourite moment in the league was when his club opened up the gap with Manchester City.

“Honestly, it was a really tough season for us, my team-mates and the fans as well because the beginning was not easy – too many contenders Man City, United, Chelsea, Arsenal.

“If I were to choose my favourite moment was when we opened up the gap over Manchester City. I think everybody could breathe at that time.”

He also had a special message for Liverpool fans in India.

“My dream is to visit India one day. I have seen a lot about the country on YouTube and I really like it. We follow all your posts and comments. I want to thank you all for supporting us, keep supporting us and we will do everything possible to make you guys proud. We are the best.