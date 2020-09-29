Defending champions Liverpool have made it three out of three wins after a 3-1 comeback win over Arsenal in a Premier League match at Anfield on Monday. Also Read - LIV vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Liverpool vs Arsenal Football Match at Anfield stadium 12.30 AM IST Tuesday September 29

Arsenal came into the contest having beaten Liverpool twice in their previous two meetings and started well when Alexandre Lacazette pounced on a sloppy piece of defence from Andy Robertson to put his team 1-0 ahead in the 25th minute.

However, the lead was short-lived as Sadio Mane pulled one back three minutes later to bring his side back on level terms. Six minutes later, Roberson made up for his slipup by firing his team's second goal giving them the lead going into the half-time.

Diogo Jota was given league debut by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and he scored with three minutes left on the clock wrapping up the proceedings.

“From the first second, we were dominant against a team in form, 100 per cent in form. You have to be careful like hell and not get counter-attacked. I think 60 or 70 per cent of all the balls in behind were offside. You have to wait a little longer for the flag now so that’s why it feels not great, but they were offside,” Klopp said on Sky Sports after the match.

“Alisson had to make one save, they had two balls in behind, you cannot avoid that. You need a goalie in these situations. Apart from that, the football we played was absolutely exceptional tonight. About this game tonight, there is nothing bad to say. It was the opposite of sloppy,” he added.

The two teams will meet again on Thursday but in a different competition – last-16 stage of EFL Championship.