Ahead of their Premier League trophy presentation, Liverpool beat Chelsea in an eight-goal thriller in their final home game at Anfield on Wednesday. Jurgen Klopp men with their 5-3 win thus ended unbeaten at home for a third straight PL season.

Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum had put the champions in front in the first-half itself as they led 3-0. However, Olivier Giroud scored yet again to pull one back for Chelsea in the stoppage time before the break.

Upon resumption, the Reds took further control of the contest with Roberto Firminho striking home his first league goal at Anfield this season to make it 4-1. Christian Pulisic, who has been in some form for the Blues, started on the bench and with the visitors trailing by a three-goal margin, manager Frank Lampard introduced him in the second half and the American immediately made an impact.

He first set up Tammy Abraham in the 61st minute to make it 4-2 before adding a goal of his own to reduce the margin to just a solitary goal.

With a resurgent Chelsea on the hunt for the equaliser, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain killed the game six minutes before the full-time capping off a memorable night for Liverpool.

It was a perfect setup for Liverpool who then lifted the trophy, their first of the Premier League era.

“We will not stop. We will not stop. We have challenges, internal challenges. We can improve, obviously,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We have the players. Naby (Keita) played pretty much only the last part of the season. We pretty much have the chance to take another step. But we have to, because the others will not sleep. No guarantees for anything, other than we will try.”

Meanwhile, for Chelsea, the defeat meant they have slipped to fourth and need to win their final league match, against high-flying Wolves, to ensure a Champions League berth.

Liverpool on the other hand travel to Newcastle United and will aim to finish off in style.

The win also meant Liverpool finished their home matches by pocketing 55 of the available 57 points which is the joint-most in any Premier League campaign alongside Manchester United and Manchester City.