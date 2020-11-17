Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez has tested positive for the coronavirus while on international duty and has been self-isolating. Suarez will thus miss his much awaited reunion with former club Barcelona this weekend. Also Read - COVID-19 Scare: Hopes of Flattening Curve Rise as India Records Less Than 30K Fresh Cases For First Time In Over 4 Months

Apart from Suarez, Uruguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz and official Matias Faral have also been found COVID-19 positive.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed the positive tests and said the trio is in good health.

“The Uruguayan Football Association reports that swabs have been carried out on all the members of the senior team, resulting in the players Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Munoz and the official Matias Faral having tested positive for Covid-19, while all other tests are negative,’ a statement from AUF read.

“The three members mentioned are in good health and the corresponding measures have already been implemented,” it added.

Suarez had joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona ahead of the ongoing La Liga season and has been in good form. He has scored five times in six appearances that has seen Atletico sitting third in the standings.

Coach Diego Simeone has already praised Suarez for his instant impact at the club.

“I believe that all this is generated from the presence of Suarez,” Simeone had said in a press conference earlier in November. “With the likes of [Diego] Costa and [Alvaro] Morata before him, they had a lot of other characteristics, but we have been looking for other qualities. Luis has needed more people close to him, close to where he can hurt the opposition, and that is the team’s goal.”

Suarez is the latest high-profile footballer to have tested positive for the deadly virus. The likes of Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic among others have also tested positive before making a quick recovery.