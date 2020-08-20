Ruthless Bayern Munich moved a step closer to European glory after beating Lyon 3-0 in Lisbon to enter the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday. Two first-half strikes from Serge Gnabry put the German champions in a comfortable positions before Robert Lewandowski added the third goal two minutes before the regulation time. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: French Champions Win 3-0 to Enter Maiden Champions League Final

Lyon were left to rue missing two chances early on with Memphis Depay and Karl Toko-Ekambi both failing with the former shooting wide while the latter crashing his attempt on the post.

Moments after Toko-Ekambi's miss, Gnabry, with a stunning effort as he fired one into the top-left corner in the 18th minute put Bayern in the lead at Estadio Jose Alvalade. He struck again in the 33rd minute and this time via a simple tap in.

It took some time but the inevitable goal from Lewandowski came in the 88th minute with Bayern’s Polish striker heading home his 15th UCL goal of the season.

Bayern will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on Sunday.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick was happy with the improvement on defence front. “We knew it would be difficult, they came in off the back of great performances against Manchester City and Juventus. They are strong tactically and they caused us problems early on. We know we need to defend better, we said before we couldn’t afford to give away the ball easily, but we did,” Flick told Sky Sports.

Toko-Ekambi admitted Lyon should have done better having missed goalscoring opportunities. “We’re thinking we could have done better and we could have scored some goals before they did. Luck wasn’t on our side. We missed chances and we were up against a great team. We found out they were unbeatable,” he told RMC Sport.