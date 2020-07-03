Days after sealing their first Premier League title in 30 years, champions Liverpool had to suffer a crushing 0-4 defeat at the hands of their closest rivals Manchester City who seemed to have made a statement at Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Also Read - Liverpool Will Want to Continue Their Dominance Against Manchester City, Feels Alan Shearer

It was Liverpool who started brightly, missing out on two goal-scoring opportunities after being given a guard of honour for their first match since the title was confirmed when City lost to Chelsea last week.

Soon, it became apparent City were intent on vengeance when Raheem Sterling was brought down and Kevin de Bruyne converted the resulting spot-kick in the 25th minute for a 1-0 lead.

10 minutes later, Phil Foden set up Sterling inside the area for a clever finish as City doubled their lead.

Seconds before the half-time, Foden then added an excellent goal of his own to put the game to bed as Pep Guardiola’s men went into break with a comfortable lead of 3-0.

The scoreline for the Reds could have been much worse but for some resolute defending in the second half.

However, an own goal from substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain rounded of City’s dominating display in the 66th minute.

Guardiola described De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the wordl.

“He is a really good player. A really, really good player. He has something unique,” Guardiola said after the match. “He can run, the vision he has. The personality he shows right now, scoring four penalties in a row when we struggled this season with them. Right now in the midfield position is the best. Of course he can get better. How? He knows it.”

Despite the loss, Liverpool remain 20 points clear of City at the top who in turn are 11 points ahead of third-placed Leicester City.

The defeat was Liverpool’s just the third in 71 league matches and the first time they have failed to score five consecutive away games across competitions since April 1992.