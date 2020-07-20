Cheslea have booked a date with Arsenal in the FA Cup final after punishing an error-prone Manchester United 3-1 in the second semi-final at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. David de Gea had a nightmare of a game as his two errors virtually gifted the Blues a cushion of two goals before an own goal all but buried the contest for good. Also Read - MUN vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Chelsea Football Match at Wembley Stadium 10:30 PM IST July 19

United looked scratchy from the word go and lost Eric Bailey to an injury in the first half itself that resulted in a lengthy break. Olivier Giroud scored his fourth goal in five matches thanks to a poor effort from De Gea as his awkward attempt at blocking the ball resulted into Chelsea taking the lead in the stoppage time of first half. Also Read - Arsenal vs Liverpool: Premier League Champions Beaten 1-2, Bid For Points Record Ends

After the restart Mason Mount doubled Chelsea’s lead with an attempt that should have been a regulation save for De Gea. Harry Maguire then put one into his own net as piling on the misery before a consolation Bruno Fernandes goal from penalty reduced to deficit to two goals but wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat. Also Read - Chelsea vs Norwich City: Giroud Strikes as Hosts Move Closer to Sealing Champions League Spot

Chelsea recorded their first win over Man United this season in fourth attempt after losing twice in the Premier League and once in the League Cup.

Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager, was ecstatic. “I can’t ask for any more from my players than that. The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better,” Lampard told the BBC.

“Where we are at, it is going to happen that we have some bad displays like against Sheffield United. But to do that against Manchester United, I’m delighted and very proud. There was a lot of work done in the last two days to change the system, and you’re only as good as your players in that situation. They deserve a huge amount of credit.

“They should take confidence from that display. We have leaders, you can’t compare across eras but we have leaders in the team. It was a performance full of character and personality,” he added.