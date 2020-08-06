Manchester United came from a goal down to beat LASK Linz 2-1 in their round of 16 second-leg clash on Wednesday to enter Europa League quarterfinals on 7-1 aggregate win. Jese Lingard and Anthony Martial struck for the hosts at Old Trafford after Philipp Wiesinger had given LASK the lead. Also Read - Arsenal vs Chelsea: Aubameyang Brace Hands Gunners FA Cup, Europa League spot

United had beaten their Austrian opponent 5-0 in March this year in the first leg of the clash which also became their final game before the coronavirus-enforced break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made as many as nine changes from the team that defeated Leicester City 2-0 in United's final Premier league match of the season. The result was a scrappy first half as they couldn't produce one shot on the target.

In the second half, Wiesinger gave the visitors lead with a sublime strike from 25 yards in the 55th minute.

However, the joy was short-lived with Lingard scoring the equaliser two minutes later from a Juan Mata pass.

The game seemed to be headed towards a draw when two minutes before the regulation time, substitute Anthony Martial combining with Mata to score the winner.

Italian club Inter Milan also made it to the last-eight round after a 2-0 win over Spanish side Getafe CF. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were on target for Milan during the fixture which was played at a neutral venue.

Elsewhere, Shakhtar Donetsk beat Wolfsburg 3-0 for a 5-1 aggregate win and progress to the quarters.

Either side failed to break the deadlock for the majority of the game before Junior Moraes fired Shakhtar into the lead with a minute remaining before the normal time. However, Wolfsburg unravelled after that with conceding two more goals in the injury time with Manor Solomon doubling the lead before Moraes scored his second.