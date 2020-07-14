Manchester United conceded a last-minute goal as Southampton returned from Old Trafford with a crucial 2-2 draw in a Premier League match on Monday. Having taken the lead after going a goal down early on, United looked scrappy but seemed to have taken a giant step towards ensuring a top-three finish when Michael Obafem scored a the equaliser in the 96th minute to dent their hopes. Also Read - MUN vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Southampton Football Match Predicted XIs at Old Trafford 12.30 AM IST July 14

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were caught unawares when Stuart Armstrong took advantage of a mistake from Paul Pogba to slot home the opener giving Southampton 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. United responded quickly as eight minutes later Anthony Martial set up Marcus Rashford for his 21st goal of the season.

Three minutes later, it was Martial's turn to put his name on the scoresheet as put United in the lead at 2-1.

United seemed to be tapering off after the break with a Southampton threatening to draw level. The hosts were down to 10 men for the last 10 minutes after Brandon Williams was taken off following a head injury and Solskjaer had already exhausted his quota of three substitutes.

In the sixth minute of the injury time, the Saints won a corner and Obafemi guided Jan Bednarek’s flick into the net.

“It’s the worst time to concede a goal but it happens in football. You have to be strong and take it,” Solskjaer said after the match. “We’ve won so many games that way ourselves but it’s all part of the learning for this team.”

“We didn’t deserve three points today. We never got the rhythm in our passing today, especially after 2-1,” he added.

Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl was expectedly happy with the late comeback. “We are becoming more brave. You can feel the guys really enjoy what they are doing,” Hassenhuttl said.