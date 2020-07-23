Manchester United came back from a goal-down at Old Trafford to secure a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Wednesday and thus took a vital point ahead of their final game of the ongoing Premier League season. Also Read - Liverpool vs Chelsea: Premier League Champions Prevail in Eight-Goal Thriller at Anfield

Paul Pogba handled the ball in the stoppage time of the first-half and in-form Michail Antonia converted the resulting penalty to give West Ham the lead despite United starting on a sparkling note.

However, six minutes into the second-half, a superb linkup between Pogba and Anthony Martial saw teenager Mason Greenwood equalising for the hosts with his left foot. It was the 18-year-old's 17th goal in all-competition, a joint goal-scoring record by a United teenager.

The result was favourable to both the sides. The draw means Wet Ham are safe from the relegation zone while United now need just a draw against Leicester City to ensure a top-four finish and thus play in next season’s Champions League.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all praise for Greenwood. “He’s bailed us out a few times and He’s done it again top lass ever since we gave him an opportunity,” Solskjaer said. “The last game of last season was his first start and he’s grown and grown in confine and belief he trusts that his qualities and attributes can work at the highest level and we expect him to hit the target.”

On Pogba’s silly error, Solskjaer said the Frenchman should have taken the ball on his face. “It was a natural reaction, he held his hand up knowing he should have taken it in the mush instead. Going into half time we knew that’s not the result we wanted and a draw or 1-0 win or 2-0 was the same outcome for us it would mean same starting point in Sunday,” he said.

“We can’t expect to turn teams over and score three or five which is what we would have to have done to have a different scenario for Sunday. We have a chance go there and if we can beat them big we will be delighted we have caught up with goal difference and we now need a point,” he added.