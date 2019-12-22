A world-class Kevin de Bruyne orchestrated Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leicester City whose 11-match unbeaten streak ended on Saturday night as the Premier League defending champions moved within one-point of their second -placed opponents.

While leaders Liverpool were busy in winning their maiden FIFA Club World Cup trophy in Doha, City put their campaign back on track after suffering defeat to bitter rivals Manchester United at home last week.

Leading scorer of the ongoing season Jamie Vardy, though, put Leicester 1-0 up in the 22nd minute for his 17th goal. However, Riyad Mahrez cancelled it out to draw it level at 1-1 against his old team. Then a spot-kick from Ilkay Gundogan followed by Gabriel Jesus’s tap in from a De Bruyne’s cross sealed the deal for Man City.

“If we play like we did tonight we can compete with everyone,” said Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola. “Kevin De Bruyne was incredible tonight – he won the game for us. He has always been incredible since we’ve been together. His commitment is incredible. He’s a spectacular player.”

Despite the unbeaten run coming to an, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had ‘no complaints’. “The result shows how well my players have done to be where they are,” said Rodgers. “It was a real good lesson for us tonight. Their quality, intensity, we certainly have no complaints about the result. Second half we were more like ourselves but it still showed with this young group there is a long way for them to go.”

He added, “You see De Bruyne tonight and the level he is at, it’s a world class level. To be ahead of Man City at this stage of the season shows you how well we’ve done.”