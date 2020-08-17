If reports in Spanish media are to be believed, Lionel Messi could soon be plying his trade in the Premier League for Manchester City after reportedly telling FC Barcelona he wants to leave as soon as possible. Also Read - Man City vs Lyon: Rio Ferdinand Slams Raheem Sterling For Missing Open-Goal After Pep Guardiola's Side Exit Champions League

Messi has grown frustrated with the lack of planning with regards to the direction Barcelona want to go in the future.

What has also contributed to his rethinking of future at Camp Nou is the recent results including a humiliating 8-2 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Friday.

Before that, they had surrendered the La Liga title to eternal rivals Real Madrid after a slump in form.

Pep Guardiola, who combined with Messi during his managerial years with Barcelona, is hoping to bring the Argentine talisman to Etihad Stadium.

According to Sunday Mirror, City are ready to pay whatever it land his signature.

Messi has also been quite vocal with the performance of the team and Barcelona are expected to officially announce the sacking of their manager Quique Setien today.

The 33-year-old’s contract with Barcelona runs till 2021 but Graeme Souness believes that this is an opportune moment for both Manchester City and Manchester United to lure him out of Camp Nou.

“Lionel Messi looked like a man who has had enough of carrying that team; without him they wouldn’t even be good enough to qualify for the Champions League,” Souness wrote in his column for the Times. “This would be the perfect week to put a bid in for the 33-year-old Argentinian and I could easily see him playing in Manchester — at either United or City.”