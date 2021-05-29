Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final Live Streaming

In the mega encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against Chelsea in the quest to lift their UEFA Champions League title. It will be an uphill task for Pep Guardiola’s City as Chelsea have performed very well this season as they knocked out Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the group stage to earn the place in the final. City on the other hand will enter the match as hot favourites as they were in stunning form this season by winning Premier League and Carabao Cup. It will be interesting to see how will Chelsea put the starting line-up for the crucial clash. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea live football match online UEFA Champions League Final online and on TV. Also Read - MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, UEFA Champions League Final: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Chelsea on May 30, Sunday

When is the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will take place on Sunday, May 30. Also Read - UEFA in Talks With British Government to Move Champions League Final Between Manchester City And Chelsea at Wembley

What are the timings of the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match being played?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

The Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV

What are the probable line-ups for Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final match?

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea: Thibaut Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Kavi Havertz, Timo Werner