Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India

The two football giants Manchester City and Liverpool will engage in a thrilling contest at Etihad Stadium on super Sunday in Premier League. The defending champions will face Pep Guardiola’s City first time season and will look to take the revenge of their previous defeat in the last outing at Etihad. Liverpool recovered well in the Premier League after the horrible 2-7 defeat to Aston Villa are placed second on the points table behind Southampton, with a game in hand. Meanwhile, City have been up to their level best and won only three out of the six games in the league. Ahead of the big clash against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp claimed that playing against City is the most difficult game in the world of football. “It is not important whether we play home or away, it is important we are brave, we play football with all we have and then we have a chance,” Klopp told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “This is the most difficult game in the world of football I would say, to play against Manchester City,” he added. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming Premier League in India online and on Television. Also Read - MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester City vs Liverpool Football Match at Etihad Stadium 12:45 AM IST July 3

When is the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will take place on Sunday, November 8. Also Read - Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: Watch live online telecast of EPL at IST

What are the timings of Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 10.00 PM IST. Also Read - Manchester City beat Liverpool on penalties to win Capital One Cup 2015-16

Where is the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will broadcast on tar Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.