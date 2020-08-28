England footballer Harry Maguire has maintained his innocence after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery following an altercation in Greece last week. Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday but the Manchester United captain has filed an appeal against the verdict. Also Read - Football: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Left Out of France Squad For UEFA Nations League

Maguire, his brother Joe and their friend Christopher Sharman were all found guilty following the incident in Mykonos.

The 27-year-old says he initially thought there was a kidnapping attempt and that he was scared for his life.

“These two men approached my little sister,” Maguire told BBC Sport in an interview. “They asked where she was from, she responded and then my fiancee saw her eyes going to the back of her head. She ran over, and she was fainting, in and out of consciousness. My initial thought, I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, put our hands in the air.”

“They started hitting us, he got one of my hands in the handcuff and he was hitting my leg saying, ‘Your career’s over, no more football, you won’t play again’. At that point I thought there’s no chance these are police, I don’t know who they are, I tried to run away. I was in that much of a panic, fear… I was scared for my life.,” he added.

The defender has also refused to apologise and denied he attempted to bribe the officials.

“I don’t feel like I owe an apology to anybody,” he said. “An apology is when you’ve done something wrong. I regret putting the fans and the club through this,” he said.

Maguire was left out of England national team squad following the guilty verdict but United have stuck to their captain. “It’s a massive privilege to play for the club, never mind to be captain. It’s not my decision to make. I have great faith in the Greek law, that the retrial will give us more time to prepare, gather evidence and allow witnesses into the court, and the truth will come out,” he said.