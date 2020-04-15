Bruno Fernandes has thrown his weight behind the under-fire Paul Pogba who increasingly looks to be exiting Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window after failing to live up the billing. Also Read - Marouane Fellaini Discharged From Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Pogba was re-signed by United in 2016 from Juventus for the then world-record transfer fee of £89.3 million and was touted to push the English giants back in the race for Premier and Champions League titles.

He has dazzled but in patches and his injuries have also not helped his cause with the latest resulting in a long layoff that forced United to sign Fernandes from Sporting to shore up their midfield.

With Pogba having already hinted his desire to tackle new challenges, it seems his second stint at United won’t last too long. Additionally, Fernandes has provided the spark United needed resulting in a remarkable turnaround before football season across Europe came to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Portuguese feels the club still rates Pogba very high and is salivating at the prospect of linking up with the world cup winner.

“We can say in football that people normally forget what you do good when you have made a mistake. You can do good for 34 games, and one game you do bad and everyone will remember that,” Fernandes told MUTV.

Fernandes acknowledged that expectations from Pogba at Old Trafford were sky-high and his below-par show has also to do with an average squad

“Paul is coming from a bad moment, because of the situation. When he played also, the club and the team was not good, because the expectations are high for Paul, because Paul is a top player and Manchester United pay a lot for him, and expectations are a lot for him,” the 25-year-old said.

“It’s normal when you are in that situation you don’t play like a superstar, because everyone expects from Paul like they expect from [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Juventus or [Lionel] Messi at Barcelona. Everyone expects this from Paul in Manchester, because they know he has the qualities for this. Also this is confidence in Paul. The team, we have a lot of confidence in Paul,” he added.