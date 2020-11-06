Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been approached by struggling Manchester United to take over as the new manager of the Premier League club. The report comes after United’s shambolic Champions League performance against Istanbul Basaksehir as they lost 1-2. Also Read - Chelsea's Kai Havertz Tests Positive For COVID-19

That defeat ended United's unbeaten start to the European competition which has now compounded their current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's problems with the club also struggling on domestic front.

They are currently just four points above the relegation zone, at the 15th spot and a weekend defeat to Everton will push them further below to 17th in the standings before the international break.

According to Manchester Evening News, United have made contact with Pochettino ‘s representatives with the Argentine believed to have expressed his willingness to take the job last year as well.

United have lost three of their six PL games so far and when asked whether his job is safe after the defeat to Basaksehir, Solskjaer declined to comment.

“I decline to comment on such a thing. Of course, it’s early on and opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong. I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff,” the Norwegian said.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has alerted top clubs after declaring his intent to return to managerial role.

“I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game,” Pochettino said on Monday Night Football. “It’s not stress when you are working, it’s not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete. I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it’s difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That’s the reality.”