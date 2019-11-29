If things fall in place, football fans in India could be in for a treat next year as plans are underway to bring English Premier League giants Manchester United to Kolkata for a possible pre-season friendly with I-League heavyweights East Bengal.

Officials from Manchester United visited the Salt Lake Stadium in the city to inspect the infrastructure and are reportedly impressed with the infrastructure. The game is being planned to mark the 100 years of East Bengal.

The officials are now going to have a discussion with their management to take a final call on the friendly which could be held in July or August 2019.

“They were very impressed with our facilities. They went to the Salt Lake Stadium too. Now they will take a call and let us know whether to play a friendly with us or not,” East Bengal’s executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Club CEO Sunando Dhar said a match against Man United will be ideal to celebrate the momentous occasion. “If they come, nothing like it. East Bengal are one of the biggest clubs in India and they are celebrating their 100 years. A match against Manchester United would be just ideal,” he said.

Man United are the most successful club in English Premier League’s history having won the title a record 20 times apart from three UEFA Champions League, one Europa League, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups and 21 FA Community Shields among other prestigious trophies.