Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani was handed a three-match ban for an Instagram which was deemed by the Football Association to have brought the game into disrepute. Cavani had accepted the ban though maintaining he didn't mean any harm and has apologised if his post may have offended anyone.

Apart from the ban, the Uruguayan has also been fined £100,000 and he's set to miss the matches against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford.

Cavani, in November last year, wrote the words "Gracias negrito" while reposting a friend's post after scoring in a 3-2 win against Southampton.

“Hello everyone, I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment for me. I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view,” Cavani posted on Instagram.

“I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further was my intention. Those who know me know that my effort is to always seek the simplest joy and friendship! I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life. I send you a sincere hug,” he added.

United responded to the ban saying Cavani’s wasn’t aware his post could have been perceived in a different light.

“As he has stated, Edinson Cavani wasn’t aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended,” United said in a statement.

“Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football,” it added.

United, who are second in the Premier League standings, next face Aston Villa on Friday.