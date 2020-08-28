France and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be taking part in the national team’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches. After being tested positive for the dreaded virus, Pogba was left out of France’s squad for the Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia. Also Read - Day Before Punjab Assembly Monsoon Session, Cabinet Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

France manager and head coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the news after he announced the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. The 27-year-old Pogba was supposed to be part of the team but his positive test means that Stade Rennes' young talent Eduardo Camavinga will take his place in France squad.

Deschamps said: "I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele also doesn’t find a place in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19, according to L’Equipe. He is currently placed in a 14-day quarantine.

“Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for COVID-19. The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month,” said Manchester United in their statement. “Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season.”

France are scheduled to play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.

Pogba will have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days, will then be re-tested and if negative, allowed to return to training.

Pogba has played 69 times for France and scored 10 goals thus far. He was part of the French team that won the 2018 World Cup and scored in the final in which France beat Croatia.