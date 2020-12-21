A rampant Manchester United spanked Leeds United 6-2 in an epic clash at Old Trafford in their first Premier League meeting in 13 years on Sunday. Scott McTominay and Brune Fernandes scored two goals each while Victor Lindelof and Daniel James struck once each with United moving to third spot behind leaders Liverpool and second-placed Leicester City in the standings. Also Read - Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch Manchester vs Leeds Live Football Match

McTominay struck as early 66 seconds after the kick-off with a low shot past Leeds goalie Illan Meslier as Fernandes provided the assist. A second goal came soon with Anthony Martial this time setting up McTominay for a similar finish as he created history by becoming the fastest to score twice in a Premier League match.

Leeds responded well, creating chances but the finishing evaded them. Meanwhile, Fernandes added the third goal in the 20th minute with a thunderous strike past Meslier.

Soon the visitor’s problem of conceding via set pieces this season came to the fore with Victor Lindelof scoring his first and Manchester United’s fourth of the contest latching onto a corner from Luke Shaw that was sent on his way by a header from Anthony Martial.

Trailing by four goals, Leeds didn’t give up and continued to attack with Liam Cooper pulling one back in the 41st minute. After the resumption, Daniel James struck in the 66th minute before Fernandes converted a spot-kick to make it 6-1.

Leeds pulled another one back through Stuart Dallas in the 73rd minute.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his side acknowledging had either side managed to convert all the clear chances they had during the pulsating clash, the scoreline could have been 12-4

“That was fantastic from the first minute. We had a plan to get after them, go forwards when we had the ball and Scott McTominay got two goals in the first three minutes,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“We found a way of getting them going, Just imagine if there were 75,000 people (in the stadium) in, it would have gone down in history as one of the great performances against Leeds. We had to earn the right by running as much as them, that’s a challenge. It could have been 12-4! It’s that kind of game. I enjoyed it, it was frantic, hectic. No matter what the score is they have a certain attitude or style, if they are 5-0 up or down,” he added.

Leeds coach Marcelo Biesla was disappointed but said the heavy defeat won’t mean his side will abandon playing attacking brand of football.

“In the first half we had similar chances to the ones they had but we weren’t able to score,” he told Sky Sports.

“Our attacks came from combination play and their attacks came from the fact we were losing the ball in attacking positions, and they would transition from defence to attack. Our return was slower than their transition…we were losing by a big margin and I wanted to make the couple in midfield more competitive and make them recover the ball easier. We will not abandon the way we play,” he added.