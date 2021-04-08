Live Streaming UEFA Europa League

In the mega encounter, Manchester United will lock horns against Granada in a UEFA Europa League contest. Manchester United will have a tough task ahead in the quarterfinals of UEL as they will face La Liga's Granada. United are going through a decent patch in the ongoing season as Bruno Fernandes is inspiring the Red Devils to bring back the glory days of the club. Ahead of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about the injury issues in the MAN UTD camp. "Marcus is okay-ish. He's trained on Wednesday morning and Juan is back training as is Alex [Telles], so we're looking stronger definitely. We didn't lose anyone last weekend against Brighton." "Yes of course and it's a big game. We've got loads of games and we need players to work together as a squad – is it from the start or is it coming on? He's available to be selected as I said either as a sub or a starter." Here are the details of when and where to watch the Granada vs Manchester United live football match online UEFA Europa League online and on TV.

The excitement of football in the country continues as Manchester United will lock horns against Granada on Friday. You can watch Granada vs Manchester United 2021, Live UEFA Europa League Streaming, Granada vs Manchester United Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League, Granada vs Manchester United Live Match Streaming Online, Granada vs Manchester United Live UEFA Europa League Streaming on Sony Sports Network TV. Find JioTV UEFA Europa League Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below.

When is the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will take place on Friday, April 9.

What are the timings of the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match being played?

The Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be played at the Los Cármenes

Which TV channel will broadcast the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match?

The Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

Predicted XI of Manchester United and Granada

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Fred, Scott McTominay; Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani

Granada Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Victor Diaz, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Jesus Vallejo; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons; Jorge Molina, Antonio Puertas, Kenedy; Roberto Soldado

Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Match Prediction

Manchester United will enter the game favourites against Granada. The predicted result of the match is 3-1 in the favour of Manchester.