In the exciting clash in Premier League, Manchester United welcome rivals Leeds United to Old Trafford on Sunday. The Premier League MUN vs LU match will begin at 10 PM IST. There is set to be plenty of goals in this Premier League clash. Both teams have scored 22 times, the joint seventh-highest tally in the top-flight, but their defences leave something to be desired with the Whites shipping 24 and the Red Devils not far behind on 19. United top scorer Bruno Fernandes has seven goals, three of which have come from the penalty spot, and may prove to be a popular selection with the Portuguese star deadly in the final third. Here are the details of when and where to watch Manchester United vs Leeds United live football match online in India. Also Read - MUN vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester United vs Leeds United Match at Old Trafford Stadium 10 PM IST December 20 Sunday

When is the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

What are the timings of the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Where is the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will be played at the Old Trafford.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD in India.

Where you can catch the online live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SQUADS

Manchester United (MUN): David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo.

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo.