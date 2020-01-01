Paul Pogba‘s agent Mino Raiola has launched a searing criticism of Manchester United claiming that the club is out of touch with reality, lacking a ‘sporting project’ so much so that even the likes of Maradona, Pele and Paolo Maldini would see their career ruined were they to join the Premier League giants today.

He has vowed to not take any more of his players to the club in future.

Defending Pogba’s failure to justify his hefty price-tag at Old Trafford, Raiola told Italian publication La Repubblica, “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”

The scathing attack has come after the talks with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland with Man United fell apart as he joined German club Borussia Dortmund. United have blamed Haaland’s agent Raiola for the failure, a claim he denies.

United have said that they didn’t agree to the demands of Raiola and Haaland’s father that the duo receive a significant share of the transfer fee should the player be sold in future. “The club that he had the most direct contact with him (Haaland) was United. They spoke to him the most. Everybody had the chance to talk to him in person. Clearly he felt that at this moment it was not the right step in his career. There is nothing against Manchester United or Ole. He chose Borussia ahead of them and other clubs and I’m very happy because he is going to the club he wanted to go to and that is best for him right now,” Raiola hit back.

He added, “My commission depends on the player’s salary and that goes for everyone. I don’t put a gun to anyone’s head. Do I influence the market? Yes of course. The point is: do I earn a lot or too much? I think a lot. Anyway, money doesn’t motivate me, I was already a millionaire at the age of 20 – I could lie down on a beach and live on my income.”

So will Pogba still be at United in 2020? “Yes, but in a club that I hope fights for the league and hopefully the Champions League. Is that strange? Am I the only one that’s worried? I think that everybody that is in love with Manchester United is worried about it. I’m worried about that for my player. As long as Paul is in Manchester United, he wants to win trophies with Manchester United. Clearly they are not where they think they should be.”