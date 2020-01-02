Paul Pogba’s troubled season continues after the midfielder suffered a fresh injury setback that will ‘probably’ need an operation which in turn will sideline him for another month. Pogba has made just six starts for Manchester United this Premier League season and had recently returned to action against Watford after an injury layoff lasting nearly three months.

However, after United’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal on Wednesday night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Pogba will undergo surgery on his injured foot which is a ‘big blow’ for the club.

“Yeah I do (expect him to stay). He’s injured now and will probably need an operation on his injured foot. So let’s see how long it takes for him to get back. It’s a big blow that Paul is out now that Scott’s out, he’ll be out for a few months. Paul will be back within a month,” Solskjaer said.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford remains a major talking point and after the latest searing comments from his agent, speculations are rife that the French might be on his way out. “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before,” Raiola had said in an interview.

Solskjaer has also dismissed suggestions that the surgery was the idea of Pogba’s own medical team. “We look after our players’ health. been advised that he should do it as soon as possible,” he said.

United’s top-four ambitions suffered on Saturday after their latest defeat and they are currently fifth in the standings, five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.