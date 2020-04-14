Former Manchester United and Everton star Marouane Fellaini has been released from a Chinese hospital after recovering from coronavirus. Fellaini is reportedly the only footballers from Chinese Super League (CSL) to have tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - Dubai Restaurant Distributes Free Sadhya For 1000 people Ahead of Vishu Festival

Fellaini, who plays for Shandong Lueng, spent three weeks in the hospital while recovering and will now spent 14 days in quarantine.

"Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today," Shandong said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Belgian international announced on March 22 he had contracted the virus after returning to China.

He had later posted videos of himself on his Instagram account exercising in a room.

CSL has been suspended indefinitely and their hopes of resumption went up in flames after Fellaini’s announcement.

Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc globally infecting over 1.8 million people so far and nearly 1,19,000 have died so far.