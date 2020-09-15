Olympique Lyon forward Memphis Depay is expected to be unveiled as Barcelona player later this week with the Spanish giants close to sealing the deal. Depay has been increasingly linked with Barcelona since Ronald Koeman’s appointment as their manager last month. Also Read - Football Transfer: James Rodriguez Joins Everton FC From Real Madrid on Two-Year Deal

Depay has made head turns following his transfer from English Premier League club Manchester United in 2017. Also Read - Lionel Messi Takes Part in Barcelona Training For The First Time Since Transfer U-Turn

Having failed to make impression at Old Trafford, the Dutch international was sold to Lyon for a reported deal worth £21m, And since his move, he has been a revelation. In 147 games for the French club, Depay has scored 50 goals. Also Read - Lionel Messi Confirms of Staying With Barcelona Next Season to Avoid Legal Dispute

Koeman is reportedly eyeing to bring his countryman to Camp Nou as he plots Barcelona’s revival.

United though have a buy-back clause but they are unlikely to activate it their focus is currently on sealing a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Last week Depay had himself confirmed that Barcelona have shown interest in him.

“We just have to see what will happen. I’ll report to [Lyon] tomorrow and we’ll see what happens,” he told NOS. “I haven’t heard much more from my agent. I know that there is interest, but I don’t have much more to say because I don’t know much about it.”

Reports in Spanish media claim that Barcelona may consider a player plus cash deal to secure Depay’s services.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Lyon runs till 2021 and he may leave for £27m.

But that fee may be further cut down to £20m as Barca may offer their 21-year-old fullback Emerson as part of the deal.