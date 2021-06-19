Netherland forward Memphis Depay joined FC Barcelona on a two-year contract on Saturday. Depay’s contract with Lyon after this month and he had already announced that he will move from the French club. The player will join Barcelona as a free agent. Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Beat Uruguay in Copa America 2021 Clash

Barcelona took to Twitter to confirm the news with fans as Depay was heavily linked with the club for the past couple of months. He signed the contract until the end of the 2022/23 season.

"FC Barcelona and Memphis Depay have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club once his contract with Olympique Lyonnais is at an end. The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season," Barcelona said in the statement.



Depay had always expressed his desire to play under Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. Earlier, Koeman managed Depay at the Netherlands national team.

“Everyone knows that I have been linked with Barça for a long time now, and I want to play for Ronald Koeman. Just wait, and then the news will come. Now I’m focused on Netherlands,” Depay said at the press conference during Euro 2020 earlier this week.

The former Manchester United player is heavily linked to a move to Barcelona from last season. The Catalan giants failed to sign the Dutch player in 2020 due to a financial crisis in the camp, but this season they didn’t miss the chance.

The 27-year-old is the third free agent Barcelona signed this season as they acquired the services of Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero earlier this month.