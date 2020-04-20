England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is proud of his his goal-scoring records both for his country and former club but doesn’t read too much into it, saying he ‘should have scored more’. Also Read - Lionel Messi Alone in His Class, Cristiano Ronaldo Not at His Level: David Beckham

Rooney, who joined Man United in 2004, went on to play for the English giants for 13 years and scored 253 goals for them in 559 appearances. He thus broke the all-time record held by another club legend and world cup winner Bobby Charlton.

Rooney also broke Charlton's England goal-scoring record, netting 53 times in 120 appearances.

But Rooney feels if either of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were to join United, it would take them only three-four years to surpass his club record.

“Mind you, if Messi or Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they’d probably break it in three or four years,” he wrote in his column for Sunday Times.

A humble Rooney, who wore the No. 9 shirt at Old Trafford, feels there have been better player at that position than him and he’s not a natural goal scorer.

“I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that — yet there have been better No 9s than me. How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time,” Rooney said.

“I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records — and looking back I should have scored more,” he added.

Rooney returned to boyhood club Everton after leaving United before plying his trade in Major League Soccer (MLS). He now is with second-tier English club Derby County in player-cum-coach role.

The 34-year-old feels Harry Kane will break his England record. “I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me,” Rooney said of the striker.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years (for his record to be broken) — I hope it’s not so long for me. The United record might last longer simply because players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to,” he added.