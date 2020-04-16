Former Barcelona president Emili Rousaud believes that despite the recent controversies that have plagued the Spanish giants including a public criticism of its sporting director by Lionel Messi, the Argentine will surely sign a contract renewal. Also Read - Brazilian Football Superstar Neymar's Cameo in Money Heist: Here's All You Need to Know

Messi had attacked Eric Abidal for blaming current Barcelona players for the removal of manager Ernesto Valverde.

Rousaud, who himself exited Barcelona in controversial fashion, would be surprised he Messi exits the clubs after his current deal expires in 2021.

“I think Messi and Barcelona will reach an agreement over a renewal,” Rousaud was quoted as saying by Goal.com. “To reach an agreement, the two parties must make some kind of concession, but I would be very surprised if this beautiful story did not continue for longer.”

Rousaud also thinks that signing Neymar again is a possibility despite an earlier failed attempt. The Paris-Saint Germain forward has himself expressed desire to return to Camp Nou.

“I think it’s possible that Neymar could return in the summer. It does not seem to me an impossibility at all,” he said.

Rousaud has alleged someone in Barcelona is dipping into the club’s funds following which the club announced they will start legal proceedings against him for making the claims. That hasn’t prevented him from dreaming to become the next Barca president in future.

“I haven’t lost the will to present myself but I have to think about things before making a decision. We have a year, more or less, before the start of electoral campaign and it’s a decision that I will think about – I won’t rule it out at all: I would like to be the president of Barca,” he said.