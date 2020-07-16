A thunderbolt of a strike from Franck Kessie inspired AC Milan to comeback from a goal down and beat Parma 3-1 in a Serie A clash at San Siro on Wednesday. After ending the first half trailing by a goal, Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu scored for the hosts and thus secured three points which also boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League. Also Read - Sassuolo vs Juventus: Serie A Leaders go Seven Points Clear After Thrilling 3-3 Draw

However, Milan were left chasing after Parma took lead a minute before the half-time through Jasmin Kurtic. On resumption, Kessie scored his third goal in as many Serie A match in the 55th minute to equalise.

And four minutes later Romagnoli's header put Milan in the lead at 2-1.

Calhanoglu buried the contest for good 13 minutes before the regulation time to make it 3-1 with Milan completing a seventh home league win over Parma in their past eight meetings.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli said, “Franck and I had some relationship difficulties at the beginning, once we understood each other better he is proving to be a very high level player, and he is having incredible performances,”

Pioli also praised the impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic is having on their season. “(Zlatan) Ibrahimovic has helped us a lot he is proving to be a point of reference,” he said.

Elsewhere, Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw Bologna while defending champions Juventus played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Sassuolo.

“We earned this point,” Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said. “We struggled in the second half. We have to play to prepare for Barcelona and with performances like this we will not go anywhere.”