All's not well at Anfield with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah unhappy and considering a move away from the Premier League champions. Salah's former Egypt teammate Mohamed Aboutrika has further fanned the flames by claiming Salah is upset due to various reasons including the fact that he was snubbed for the captain's role in a recent Champions League clash with Midtjylland.

Salah had openly expressed his disappointment at not being handed the captain's armband despite being the squad's most experienced player for the contest with manager Jurgen Klopp instead giving it to 22-year-old left back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field," Aboutrika told beIN Sports. "I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland."

Salah’s comment didn’t seem to sit well with Klopp as he benched him for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace although the 28-year-old later came on as a substitute to score two goals in a 7-0 mauling.

Aboutrika predicts a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona isn’t far-fetched and Liverpool may end up selling him for a big price.

“If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona,” the 42-year-old said.

“In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes. I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him,” he added.

Salah had said he expected to be made the captain but accepts it as it’s the manager’s call but added he won’t rule out a move to La Liga in future.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was expecting to be the captain… but it’s the manager’s decision, so I accept it,” Salah told AS.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again,” he added.