MUN vs PSG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MUN vs PSG. In the mega encounter of Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against Manchester United on December 3 at Old Trafford. Paris Saint-Germain are placed at the second spot on the points table in Group H with two wins in 4 games. The Paris Saint-Germain side have played dominants football in UEFA Champions League last season as they reached the final, where Bayern Munich beat them. While Manchester United are riding high on confidence as they beat PSG earlier in the first tie. PSG will bank on their star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to take the revenge of their last defeat to Manchester United.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MUN vs PSG

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01.30 AM IST – December 3 in India.

MUN vs PSG My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Keylor Navas

Defender: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Abdou Diallo, Alessandro Florenzi

Mid-Fielder: Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes (VC), Angel Di Maria

Forward: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar (C), Edinson Cavani

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable Line-up

Manchester United possible starting line-up: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Paris Saint Germain possible starting line-up: Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

