Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties to win the Italian Cup final in an empty Stadio Olimpco on Wednesday.

The game ended goalless in the regulation time and with the organisers doing away with extra time to prevent potential injuries to players, the contest headed into penalties.

Paulo Dybala and Danilo missed their attempts before Arkadiusz Milik slotted home the winner past veteran Juventus custodian Gianluigi Buffon to be mobbed by his Napoli teammates.

This is Napoli’s sixth ever Italian Cup title win while Juventus have now lost two straight finals after losing the Italian SuperCup last December Lazio.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattus thus recorded his first silverware with the club after taking charge in December last year.

“In life you cannot accept some things, but football has given me a lot and a great passion,” the AC Milan legend was quoted as saying by AFP.

“I feel I have a great responsibility. I know I cannot give up and I have never done in my career. I saw a team tonight that wanted to win, we deserved it. There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown. I am proud of what my lads have done. Now we must continue with this spirit also in the championship, to recover the disadvantage,” he added.

This is also the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo has lost two finals in a row. His chance at taking a spot-kick never came as by then, Napoli had sealed the win.

“There is disappointment for the lads, for the club, for the fans,” Maurizio Sarri, Juventus manager, said. “At this moment we lack brilliance to make the game dangerous, and without that brilliance, it becomes more difficult.”