FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned from the post with the entire board also stepping down and, a stunning revelation that they have accepted a proposal to play in the planned European Super League. Also Read - El Clasico: Real Madrid Beat Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou

“I want to communicate my resignation along with the rest of the board,” Bartomeu said in an official announcement. “It’s a composed and relaxed decision, agreed with all my fellow directors.” Also Read - Who is Ansu Fati - The Youngest Goal-Scorer in El Clasico History

Bartomeu’s resignation follows a chaotic months for the Catalan giants who struggled with issues both on and off the field. They suffered humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in Champions League and then their prized possession Lionel Messi handed in a transfer request. Also Read - El Clasico 2020 Live Streaming Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Preview, When And Where to Watch BAR vs RM Live TV Broadcast, Online Live Streaming, Fantasy Predictions, Timings in India

This put Bartomeu’s position under close scrutiny leading up to the club members calling for a vote of no confidence to get him out before his tenure was to end next March. According to several media reports, the board tried to delay the vote but after local authorities rejected it, it was expected to be held in the coming weeks.

However, since Bartomeu has resigned, it will no longer be needed.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed his disappointment at Bartomeu’s revelation that he has given approval to join ‘a weal and imaginary’ competition.

“Unfortunate statement from Bartomeu on his last day about Barcelona joining a weak and imaginary competition which would be their ruin. It confirms his ignorance about the football industry,” Tebas tweeted.

Bartomeu said his resignation was a result of the local government’s decision to accept the demand for vote, calling it “irresponsible” in the wake of ongoing health crisis.

“We cannot and do not want to be in the situation of having to choose between protecting health and exercising the vote,” Bartomeu said.

His six-year tenure saw Barcelona winning La Liga four times and a Champions League title as well.