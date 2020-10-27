FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the world football’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday. Infantino has mild symptoms and will be in quarantine for at least 10 days. Also Read - Neymar Overtakes Ronaldo as Brazil's Second Highest Goal-Scorer After Hat-Trick Against Peru

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps," FIFA said in a statement. "FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino reportedly didn't travel much during the pandemic. The news comes amidst reports that Switzerland is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Recently, Infantino had said he’s not interested in European Super League, a breakaway competition being planned by top European clubs.

“As FIFA President, I’m interested in the Club World Cup, not the Super League,” Infantino had told reporters.

“For me, I’m not interested in Bayern versus Liverpool, but Bayern versus Boca Juniors from Buenos Aires. Liverpool has 180million fans worldwide. Flamengo about 40million. Flamengo has 39million of these 40million fans in Brazil, but Liverpool has perhaps only 5million fans in England, the other 175million around the world.

“I want clubs from outside Europe to have global appeal in the future. My vision is: there should be 50 clubs and 50 national teams that can become world champions,” he added.