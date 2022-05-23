New Delhi: One of the most exciting events in world football is the big money transfers and teams from all over the world are ready to spend hefty amount to sign the best of the players for their sides. In the 21st century, the biggest transfer started with Zinedine Zidane’s transfer to Real Madrid and since then Europe’s top teams have broken the bank to attain the very best ballers in business. Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers in world football.Also Read - Supreme Court Ends Praful Patel's Tenure as AIFF President

1. Neymar (Barcelona to PSG, 2017) – €222m

Brazilian Superstar Neymar tops the list as his transfer from FC Barcelona to PSG back in 2017 is till now the biggest transfer in the history of the game.

2. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco to PSG, 2017) – €180m

Neymar's PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe was the best youngster in 2017 and his performances for Monaco fetched him a big money move to PSG as he has been tipped as a future footballing powerhouse. He is the only youngster who fetched such a huge sum and as a result he occupies the second position in the list.

3. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona, 2018) – €145m

Coutinho is the second Brazilian in the list. The 29-year old attacking midfielder cum winger was at the form of his life during his Liverpool days and as a result Barcelona spent €145m to acquire his signature.

4. Joao Felix (Benfica to Atletico Madrid, 2019) – €126m

The 22-year old midfielder back in 2019 was the best young player in the world as he won the prestigious Golden Boy award and in the 2018-19 season scored 20 goals in 43 matches for Benfica, even winning the Primeira Liga. Atletico Madrid spent €126m to bring him to Spain.

5. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid to Barcelona, 2019) – €120m

Atletico Madrid made Antoine Griezmann the player he he is today and he has carried forward his good form in the French national team as well. Barcelona in order to bolster their attacking line-up spent €120m on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in 2019.

6. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Man City, 2021) – €118m

Grealish’s commendable performances for Aston Villa caught everyone’s attention in Europe and currently he is one of the most integral members of the England national team. Manchester City bought him for €118m, making him the only Englishman to have got such a huge sum.

7. Romelu Lukaku (Inter to Chelsea, 2021) – €115m

Lukaku has excelled as one of the best strikers in the world and after an average stint with Manchester United he got back his mojo with Italian giants Inter Milan. His performances caught Chelsea’s eye and the Blues of London got him for €115m.

8. Ousmane Dembele (Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017) – €105m, Paul Pogba (Juventus to Man Utd, 2016) – €105m

French international Ousmane Dembele and Paul Pogba occupies the 8th position. Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United bought them for €105m respectively.

9. Eden Hazard (Chelsea to Real Madrid, 2019) – €100m, Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid to Juventus, 2018) – €100m, Gareth Bale (Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013) – €100m

In the 9th position, we have three names in Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Cristiano broke the hearts of many Galacticos fans when he left the club for Juventus. Bale has done significantly well for the Spanish Giants, whereas Hazard hasn’t been up to the mark.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009 )- €94m

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the list who made the clubs broke the bank for him on two different occasions. His transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid is still one of the best transfers in the history of the game.