Failure to test negative for the coronavirus 24 hours before the Champions League clash against FC Barcelona has ruled Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo out of the much awaited clash. The news means there won't be any blockbuster on-field reunion with Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, though asymptomatic, has been self-isolating since testing for the deadly virus on October 13 while on international duty.

He tested positive last week but in order to prove himself fit for the high-profile Champions League clash, he underwent another round of testing.

According to Sky Sports, that also came positive and as per the rules, the 35-year-old will not be allowed to take part in the match. Ronaldo has already missed three straight matches for Juventus that include a Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev and two Serie A matches.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have won 11 Ballon d’or titles between them, last faced-off in the Champions League during the 2011-12 season when Real faced Barcelona in the semifinals.

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said the Portuguese is under investigation for potentially breaching COVID-19 protocol.

“Cristiano did not respect the protocol,” Spadafora was quoted as saying by Goal.com “There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to prove it. The virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona come into the clash with the club in crisis after president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned alongside the entire board. This comes amidst reports that Messi hasn’t been feeling comfortable at the club since he made a U-turn to leave the Catalan giants before the start of the season.