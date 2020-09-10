Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has named his dream XI and has left out Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest to have played the game. Ozil’s team is full of stars with whom he has been teammates with but has included just one name from his current club Arsenal. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Man United Star Paul Scholes Answers

The XI which Ozil revealed during a Twitter Q&A comprises teammates from his former club Real Madrid, national team Germany and, Arsenal.

Eight of the stars are those with whom he shared the dressing room at Santiago Bernabeu.

Two of the members of his dream team are his German teammates Phillip Lahm and Jerome Boateng and one from Arsenal – Santi Cazorla.

Manning the goalpost is Spain and Real legend Iker Casillas with Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Boateng and Marcelo forming the defensive wall.

The midfield is managed by Xabi Alonso and Cazorla while the forward line includes Angel di Maria, Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo with Karim Benzema as the striker.

Ozil Dream XI: Iker Casillas, Phillip Lahm, Sergio Ramos, Jerome Boateng, Marcelo, Xabi Alonso, Santi Cazorla, Angel di Maria, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

Ozil was with Real between 2010 and 2013 during which he once won La Liga and Copa del Rey before moving to Premier League.

However, the German has fallen out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta and the upcoming season will be his final as part of his current contract with the Gunners. Back issues meant he didn’t play a single match for Arsenal following the coronavirus enforced break as they went on to win the FA Cup and the season opening Community Shield.

The 31-year-old though has declared himself fit and ready to got once the PL season gets underway.

“I’m fit & ready and doing my best,” Ozil answered to a query. “Unfortunately it’s not in my hands to decide about the squad on the weekend. We will see!”

When asked which player from Arsenal’s invincible era would he like to team up with, he replied, “Really hard to pick. @ThierryHenry (Thierry Henry), Dennis Bergkamp and @piresrobert7 (Robert Pires)… the whole squad was fantastic … but if I have to chose just one, I would go for my good friend Robert. I admired his creativity a lot on the pitch.”