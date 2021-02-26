Zinedine Zidane could soon replace Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo. Zidane’s relationship with president Florentino Perez is no longer a healthy one and that seems to be a big reason behind the development. But, it could be good news for fans as the former Ballon d’Or winner would join forces with Cristiano Ronaldo at Turin. It would be a match made in heaven. Also Read - Need to Win Trophies Before I Can be Among Elite Level of Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo: Kylian Mbappe

According to Don Balon (via TuttoJuve), the French-Algerian star could take over at Turin next season. The report also suggests that Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid.

Juventus has not been in top form and that has been a big worry for the management. Last week, they lost in the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match against FC Porto. Despite the away goal and the home advantage, Juventus would know they would need to play brilliant football to make it to the quarter-final.

If Juventus face an early exit, then Andrea Pirlo’s position could be questioned and could very well be axed. Pirlo – who is in his first season at the club – has been in charge of the side in 34 games across competitions. Juventus have won 22 of those matches while losing five.

If in case Zidane joins Juventus, it would be great for the Turin club as Cristiano Ronaldo and the Real Madrid manager have enjoyed a lot of success together. At Los Blancos, Ronaldo and Zidane came together for three straight Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018. That was during Zidane’s first stint at the club.

With Ronaldo desperate to win the UCL title, Zidane could be in the mix if Juventus face an early exit. Ronaldo at 35 has been in ominous form but has not got able support from others. He is currently the top-scorer in the ongoing Serie A season.