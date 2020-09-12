Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar has declared that he is ‘super happy’ to return to training which implied that he has recovered from coronavirus and moved out of isolation. The Brazil international forward was one of seven players in the PSG squad who had tested positive recently. The other infected players included Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos. Also Read - COVID Vaccine Update: AstraZeneca Oxford Coronavirus Vaccine Trials Resume in UK After Safety Nod From British Regulators

The 28-year-old has completed his self-isolation and is now focussing on his football once again. Neymar has been cleared to resume training with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Sunday's Ligue 1 clash with Marseille.

"I went back to training, supper happy #CORONAOUT," the Brazilian posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

The absence of key players had weakened Thomas Tuchel’s side significantly as the Ligue 1 defending champions launched their title defence with a shocking 0-1 defeat at newly-promoted Lens on Thursday.

Voltei aos treinos, super feliz … O PAI TA ON 🤪 #CORONAOUT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 11, 2020



However, head coach Tuchel was hopeful of welcoming back at least a few of his quarantined players for this weekend’s Classique with Marseille.

The shorthanded German coach had to field several youngsters like 18-year-old league debutants Kays Ruiz-Atil and Arnaud Kalimuendo and 20-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the starting line-up in Wednesday’s match.

PSG on Friday also announced to have signed right-back Alessandro Florenzi on a one-year loan from Italian Serie A club Roma, adding that they have a purchase option when the loan ends next summer.

The Parc des Princes will face a busy schedule in the coming week with a clash against last season’s runners-up Marseille on Sunday, followed by Metz at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Neymar is tied to a contract at PSG through to the summer of 2022 and fresh terms have been mooted for the Brazilian superstar, who completed a record-breaking €222 million ($262m) move to France in 2017.