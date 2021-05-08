Football world superstar – Neymar has signed a three-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain which will keep him at the French club until 2025. Brazil forward said ‘happiness’ was the main factor in signing a new deal. Neymar, who joined PSG in a world-record 222 million euros deal in 2017, had been linked with a move away, including a return to Barcelona. He has scored 85 goals and registered 51 assists in 112 games for PSG. Also Read - Football: Jose Mourinho to Replace Paulo Fonseca as AS Roma Coach From Serie A 2021-22 Season

PSG announced the deal on Saturday, posting a video of Neymar wearing a jersey with 2025 on the back and saying "Ici c'est Paris" — 'This is Paris', a favorite chant of the fans. The 29-year-old Neymar would have been out of contract next June, along with striker Kylian Mbappe — who has yet to re-sign and has been linked with a move to Spanish giant Real Madrid.

L'Equipe reported that the former Santos star's new terms will see him earn 30 million euros per season in the French capital.

Neymar said: “I’m very happy, very happy to be extending my contract with Paris until 2025. The truth is that I’m very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League.”

From August 3, 2017 to today: The story continues 🤙❤️💙 The best of @neymarjr in a @PSG_English jersey 🔥#NeymarJr2025 pic.twitter.com/4Mf1B4FRCq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 8, 2021



Neymar appeared eager to rejoin Barcelona in July 2019, when his future in Paris looked in serious doubt, and in recent weeks he has linked again with a switch to Camp Nou.

On signing up for the next four years, he suggested there was regret on his part at making life difficult for PSG chiefs in the past. “I have changed a lot. I have learned a lot,” Neymar said, quoted on the club’s official website.

“Things have happened that should not have happened. We had fights, a few sad times, but overall, the evolution has been very positive.

“I am happy, I am proud to be part of the history of Paris Saint-Germain. I think I have improved as a person, as a human being, and as a player too. So, I am very happy to be extending my contract, to be part of the history of Paris and I hope to put many more trophies on the shelf for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Neymar has failed to deliver on the biggest stage so far, failing to score in seven straight knockout games of the Champions League — the trophy the ambitious club desperately wants to win.

PSG lost the final last year to Bayern Munich and was beaten in both semifinal legs this season by Manchester City, with Neymar losing his temper and berating a teammate in the home leg.

However, Neymar believes Mauricio Pochettino is a man who can deliver such success, describing him as “a great coach who will certainly help us even more” while also praising his Parc des Princes team-mates.

