Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was left in tears after his team’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday. PSG were eyeing a piece of history as it was the first time in their history that they had made thus far in the European competition. Also Read - Champions League Final: Violence in Paris as PSG Fans Clash With Police After Bayern Defeat

Neymar was consoled by PSG sporting director Leonardo. Also Read - Champions League Final: Bayern Munich Beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to Win Sixth European Title

PSG were left regretting the opportunities that fell their way early on including a superb Neymar effort which was blocked by Bayern custodian Manuel Neuer who later on lifted the famous trophy. Also Read - Real Madrid Should Sign Kylian Mbappe Over Neymar: Ex-Brazilian Footballer Ronaldo

Kingsley Coman, former PSG academy graduate who left the club in 2014, scored the only goal of the night helping Bayern complete treble.

The defeat extends PSG’s wait for European glory for which they have splurged over USD 500 million on Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

The last French club to win the CL title was Marseille in 1993.

Neymar and Mbappe took to twitter expressing disappointed while thanking fans for their support.

“Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end,” Neymar wrote on Twitter. “Thanks for the support and affection from everyone. Congratulations Bayern.”

Mbappe was philosophical saying he was disappointed at not winning the ‘best of awards this year’

“Disappointed not to end this year with the best of awards, but life is made that way,” Mbappe wrote. “We fought with all our might. Congratulations to Bayern. And a big thank you for your support.”

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel defended the star duo as they failed to score in the final. “Neymar has had a great tournament, he cannot do everything,” Tuchel was quoted as saying by ESPN. Mbappe, it’s a miracle that he was with us after sustaining a serious [ankle] injury [in July].”

PSG will have to quickly get over the defeat as they start their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign from August 29 when they face Lens.